Milan's disastrous numbers in attack: the worst in the last 25 years

12 goals scored after 13 games: AC Milan certainly haven't had a good start to the season, especially not in the attack. This has resulted in just 14 points, currently sitting in 13th place in the standings.

In fact, the numbers haven't been this bad in the last 25 years, which highlights exactly how poor the start has been. Since Pioli arrived, though, there has been a slight improvement, which hopefully they can build on int the upcoming games.