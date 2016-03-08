Milan's expected line-up for Bologna; new chance for Kessie and Piatek

The Rossoneri have certainly struggled at the start of this season, but in recent weeks, their performances have steadily improved. Against Parma, they dominated the entire game, but failed to provide the final touch. Had they been more composed, then they could have scored several goals.

Against Bologna, therefore, it will be a chance to show that they have practised their shooting in training during the week. It will be needed, as Sky Italia reports ( via Calciomercato.com ), that Pioli will make zero changes in the attack.

For Kessie and Piatek, who both have been criticised as of late, they will get yet another chance to redeem themselves.

