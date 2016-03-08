Milan's Gattuso reveals his feelings towards Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti

AC Milan face Napoli in the Serie A and the former’s manager Gennaro Gattuso has heaped praised on his counterpart Carlo Ancelotti, under whom he excelled as a player at AC Milan.



“Yesterday morning I heard from Carlo. You all know the relationship we shared. For me, he was more than a Coach. There was something that went beyond the link between a player and coach,” Gennaro Gattuso said at the press conference.



“I’d call him in times of difficulty. I have to eat more pasta to get to his level… It’ll be difficult in Naples, but we’ll do our best to bring some points home.



“This Napoli still resemble Sarri’s. He’s put his print on them, but he still has a lot to do. No-one, not even those who didn’t play, could speak badly of him: he was coherent and he’d hold his heart in his hand.



“He never lied, he was a maestro and we took a leap in quality under him. We can become stronger than last season, but we need time.”

