Milan’s Giampaolo urges player to give their all in Genoa tie
04 October at 17:39Italian Serie A giants AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has urged his players to give their all for ‘themselves’ and not think about his future.
The 52-year-old is under immense pressure after the Milan-based club suffered four defeats in the first six league matches, which left them as low as 16th on the league table.
The Rossoneri have their next match against Genoa on Saturday and while talking to the media on the eve of the match, Giampaolo urged his players to give their all for the club and not think about his future.
"They have to give their lives for themselves and for the club, not for me,” said Giampaolo. “Individual does not matter. It is Milan—the football club which is of the utmost importance. I know most of the players believe in what we are doing but poor results increase doubts. However, I believe we must stay strong in this difficult moment and support each other.”
Giampaolo also revealed that the morale in the camp is not great and urged the fans to support the team in a difficult time.
"I can’t deny that the defeats affect the morale of the players,” he said. “But we have analyzed our mistakes, we have confronted each other. We have implemented all those strategies on the training field to overcome the difficult moment. All we want is support from the fans in these difficult times.”
Talking about the star striker Krzysztof Piątek who is going through a rough patch, Giampaolo revealed that the 24-year-old is still very much in his plans going forward.
"Milan cannot afford to give up the most prolific striker in the league,” he said. “If Piatek does not score, then who will? May be he can be rested for a few games but we cannot make our star players sit on the bench during important matches.”
