Milan’s Kessie not interested in Wolves switch

08 August at 13:55
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s highly-rated midfielder Franck Kessié has refused to join English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window with the club looking to balance their books after missing out on a place in the UEFA Champions League.

On Wednesday, Milan received an offer from Wolves of €30 million for the player which they have accepted.

However, Calciomercato.com can confirm citing close sources close to the Rossoneri club that the player is not convinced with the potential switch to Wolves and therefore has declined the offer.

The news will be a disappointing one for the Premier League outfit who now have very little time in order to find another player who can strengthen the midfield.

That’s not it as it will be bad news for Milan as well who will now have a tough task in finding another club who can meet the club’s valuation of €30 million plus for the Ivory Coast international.
 

