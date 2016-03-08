Tutto pronto per l'inizio dei #Mondiali2018Mondiali2018. Con mister #Gattuso allo stadio Luzhniki di Mosca per assistere a Luzhniki di Mosca per assistere a #RussiaArabiaSauditaRussiaArabiaSaudita con uno sguardo rivolto anche al futuro. In bocca al lupo alle 32 Nazionali che andranno a caccia della #worldcupworldcup pic.twitter.com/zJ9JcxeAzmzJ9JcxeAzm — MMirabelliOfficial (@MassMirabelli) MMirabelliOfficial (@MassMirabelli) JuneJune 14, 2018

AC Milan fans will be encouraged after their director of sport, Massimiliano Mirabelli, published a photograph on Twitter of himself alongside Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso in attendance of the World Cup's opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia.In the photograph's caption, Mirabelli said that there is also "an eye to the future" while also wishing "good luck to the nations in the hunt for the World Cup."Milan fans can perhaps look forward to a busy summer and be excited to see some of their potential signings in action in Russia.