Milan's Mirabelli and Gattuso in Russia with 'an eye to the future'
In the photograph's caption, Mirabelli said that there is also "an eye to the future" while also wishing "good luck to the nations in the hunt for the World Cup."
Milan fans can perhaps look forward to a busy summer and be excited to see some of their potential signings in action in Russia.
Tutto pronto per l'inizio dei #Mondiali2018Mondiali2018. Con mister #Gattuso allo stadio Luzhniki di Mosca per assistere a Luzhniki di Mosca per assistere a #RussiaArabiaSauditaRussiaArabiaSaudita con uno sguardo rivolto anche al futuro. In bocca al lupo alle 32 Nazionali che andranno a caccia della #worldcupworldcup pic.twitter.com/zJ9JcxeAzmzJ9JcxeAzm— MMirabelliOfficial (@MassMirabelli) MMirabelliOfficial (@MassMirabelli) JuneJune 14, 2018
