Milan's misunderstanding: Leao out of favour with Pioli
14 December at 20:15Rafael Leao is increasingly a misunderstanding in Stefano Pioli's Milan. After the first two first-placed outings against Lecce and Roma, the Portuguese gradually lost ground: no other match from the first minute and two whole matches watched from the bench, against Spal and in the last round against Bologna.
Leao has lost a definite tactical position with the change of form and the abandonment of the two points of Giampaolo: not yet defined as a central point to alternate with Piatek, little 'disciplined' tactically to make the wing in 4-3-3.
These indications are confirmed by Pioli himself at the press conference on the eve of the Sassuolo race: "I never said he was a central striker. He was taken off because he has a very important potential and because Milan had to play with the two points initially".
It is therefore necessary to work to refine the qualities of Leao and define a tactical position for him, with a key concept reiterated by the Rossoneri coach which will take time.
There have been rumours exiting camp Milan that Leao could be sent on loan to make way for more experienced striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return, but this idea is not one supported by Milan director Boban.
Calciomercato reports that the Croatian executive has not changed his idea about the management of the Portuguese, on which management believe very much both for the present and for the future. The Rossoneri's intention remains to keep the attacker to allow him to continue the work of adaptation to Italian football at Milanello, under Pioli's orders.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments