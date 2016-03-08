Milan's new midfielder with a message for the fans

Tiemoué Bakayoko , Milan's new acquisition , posted a photo on Instagram : "AC Milan, thank you for believing in me and for all the support ... We are ready to face the new season".



AC Milan have officially signed Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on loan with an option to buy. The Frenchman struggled to live up to the English team's expectations last season and the Serie A giants have reached an agreement with both the Blues and the player.



Bakayoko will join AC Milan on an initial €5 million loan deal with option to buy. The Rossoneri can make the player's move permanent at the end of the season for € 35 million.



The AC Milan revolution is almost complete now with Leonardo and Paolo Maldini in charge of the transfer window. Leonardo's first move as a Milan director was a brilliant one as he signed Gonzalo Higuain (a quality striker the Rossoneri have been missing for five years now) and Mattia Caldara in exchange for Leo Bonucci plus money. Now the team has also added Bakayoko which means they can fight for a Champions League spot for next season.

