Milan’s Paqueta, desire to leave but no concrete offers
15 January at 12:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s creative midfielder Lucas Paquetá is eager to leave the club in order to revive his career.
The Brazil international has struggled to adjust to life in Serie A after making a move 12 months back and has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the recent campaign as well.
There have been reports of interest from French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in Paqueta where Sporting Director Leonardo Araújo is a big admirer of the player.
However, as per the BBC cited by Calciomercato.com, the Paris-based club have not come up with any substantial offer for the 22-year-old whereas Milan are looking to generate funds in the region of €30 to €35 million from the departure of the highly-rated midfielder.
The attacking midfielder has joined Milan in the January transfer window back in 2019 from Brazilian club Flamengo for a reported transfer fee of €38.4 million.
