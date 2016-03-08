Milan’s Piatek eager to play alongside Ibrahimovic
09 December at 10:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s forward Krzysztof Piatek has expressed his desire to play alongside veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The 38-year-old has been linked with a move to the Milan-based club in the January transfer window when he will become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end.
Piatek—while talking to the media as per gianlucadimarzio.com cited by Calciomercato.com—following an inspirational performance in the 3-2 win against Bologna on Sunday, expressed his excitement about playing with the former Manchester United striker and believes Ibrahimovic’s arrival will be a great thing for the club.
"Playing with Ibrahimovic? I would definitely want to play with him,” he said. “He is an incredible footballer. We need players of this level. He did well wherever he went so I would say that if he came it would be great for Milan.”
Ibrahimovic has a vast experience of playing in the Serie A where he has already represented three clubs—Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus—in the past.
The recent reports suggest that Ibrahimovic’s arrival to the club in delayed because the former Sweden international is looking for a salary in the region of €10 million for an 18-month contract whereas Milan are only willing to offer €6 million.
