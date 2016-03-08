Milan’s primary target for January transfer window revealed
15 November at 11:05Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s primary objective in the January transfer window is to sell three players, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club are going through financial crisis and it was reported earlier that they will have to sell few players in order to balance their books.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are working overtime to find potential buyers for striker Fabio Borini, midfielder Franck Kessié and left-back Ricardo Rodríguez.
The report stated that Milan’s hierarchy believe that the departure of the trio will help them generate as much as €60 million.
