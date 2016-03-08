Milan’s pursuit of Boca Juniors’ Andrada, facts and reality

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have been recently linked with Argentine club Boca Juniors’ goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and it was reported that the Rossoneri’s hierarchy see the 28-year-old as a potential replacement of Gianluigi Donnarumma.However, the reality is quite far from that report as he is not someone who is being termed as the ideal replacement of the 20-year-old.In reality, it is true that Andrada has been observed by the scouts of the Milan-based club but he is not someone who is driving the authorities crazy at the San Siro.To be exact, Milan’s top priority is to extend the contract of Donnarumma which is set to expire in the summer of 2021.At present, talks have been halted as the player’s salary demands have been deemed excessive but there is will from both ends to restart negotiations in the coming days.Despite recent contract extension talks, Donnarumma’s departure in the summer of 2020 cannot be ruled out but his exit will only take place if Milan will receive an offer which would meet their valuation of the goalkeeper.Fabrizio Romano