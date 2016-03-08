Milan’s search for another midfielder reveals three new names

After their losing Veretout to Roma and Praet to Leicester, Milan are still in the market for a new midfielder. With the likelihood of the Rossoneri securing Modric from Real Madrid seeming low, three new names are now rumoured to be within Milan’s sights. The first of which is Rodrigo De Paul, the 25-year-old Udinese midfielder, who has just come off an incredibly impressive season with the Friulani. The club are asking for between €35-40m for the Argentinian, a figure which may be too high for the Rossoneri, but a deal still may be reached.
 
Another potential player is Matías Zaracho of Racing Club, who shares the same agent as De Paul and Angel Correa, which could prove crucial in the negotiations. Finally, the third player that Milan are interested in is Stanislav Lobotka, currently at Celta Vigo, with his agent recently confirming to Calciomercato that there is interest from the Milanese side.
 
Apollo Heyes

