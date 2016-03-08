Milan's Serie A debut between Higuain, Reina and Ancelotti

On Milan's Serie A debut, three heroes will go up against their former teams. Gonzalo Higuain will face Napoli, the club he play at for three seasons and managed to bag 91 goals in 146 appearances and it is the team were he was able to break the Serie A goal scoring record when he bagged 36 goals in 35 games to become the best Capocannoniere in the history of the competition.



Nonetheless, this is not the first time for Higuain to face Napoli, as he joined Juventus two years ago and faced the Partenopei six times and was able to punish them in five of them with his lethal goals. Pipita is one of the most hated people in the city of Naples, yet another former Napoli star will be in Milan's squad in this game, Pepe Reina. The goalkeeper played 182 games for Napoli between 2013 and 2018, he only left because of the problems he had with President Aurelio De Laurentiis.



The third party in this play is Carlo Ancelotti. The coach won Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League twice with AC Milan and since leaving the Rossoneri he never managed a team in Italy. Now, he is starting a new adventure at Naples and he won his first game against Lazio at the Olimpico stadium, will he be able to continue this campaign with impressive results?

