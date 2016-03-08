Milan's strategy for Suso, Donnarumma and Bonaventura in view of renewals revealed
15 August at 11:15AC Milan have decided to keep both Donnarumma and Suso in the squad, as the club has made it known that it does not want to deprive itself of its jewels unless an irrefutable offer arrives. Otherwise, to make the team more and more competitive, the intention is to keep the best talents of the team in the group.
However, after the end of the transfer market, as noted by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri will have to deal with the contract renewals of their best players. Donnarumma's agreement with the club expires in 2021 and the upcoming season must necessarily lead to an extension so as not to end the season with a contract expiring in one year.
Maldini will have to deal with Raiola, an expert in rich and complicated business. The goalkeeper earns six million euros per year and from Milan, it is almost taken for granted that he will not get a higher salary. If anything, the salary can be spread over several years. The negotiation will not be easy.
The same agent represents the interests of Giacomo Bonaventura, who could be one of the references of Giampaolo's Milan. The midfielder's contract expires in next summer and at the age of 29, Jack is looking for a solid contract while the club must try to keep the costs down. But both Donnarumma and Bonaventura have expressed their desire to stay.
The other renewal is that of Suso. There is no hurry, as his contract expires in 2022 but if he remains as one of the team's protagonists, he can ask for a top player contract. In his current agreement, there is a 40 million euros release clause. In exchange for a higher salary, he could accept to remove it or raise it, making him less attractive for other clubs.
Go to comments