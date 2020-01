Milan's Suso, interest from Roma but no offer likely in January

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso has been attracting interest from leaguer rivals AS Roma, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after going through a rough patch in the ongoing campaign where he has only managed to score a goal and provide two assists in 16 appearances.As per the latest report, Roma are interested in signing Suso but are unlikely to make a move for him in the ongoing transfer window.The report further stated that the Rome-based club are more interested in signing Inter Milan’s Matteo Politano or Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri in January.Suso has been at Milan since the summer of 2015 when he moved on a free-transfer after his contract with the English Premier League outfit Liverpool came to an end.Since then, the 26-year-old has represented Milan in 152 matches in all competitions, managing to score 24 goals along with providing 31 assists.