Milan's Suso, interest from Roma but no offer likely in January
14 January at 10:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso has been attracting interest from leaguer rivals AS Roma, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after going through a rough patch in the ongoing campaign where he has only managed to score a goal and provide two assists in 16 appearances.
As per the latest report, Roma are interested in signing Suso but are unlikely to make a move for him in the ongoing transfer window.
The report further stated that the Rome-based club are more interested in signing Inter Milan’s Matteo Politano or Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri in January.
Suso has been at Milan since the summer of 2015 when he moved on a free-transfer after his contract with the English Premier League outfit Liverpool came to an end.
Since then, the 26-year-old has represented Milan in 152 matches in all competitions, managing to score 24 goals along with providing 31 assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments