Milan, sale of Cutrone financial success but potentially a tactical mistake
11 November at 19:05The sale of Italian striker Patrick Cutrone to Wolves was good for AC Milan from a financial point of view, but it may have been a tactical error, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Rossoneri were content with the capital earnt from the sale, but now their attacking woes are causing them to doubt the success of the sale. Given the troubles of Krzysztof Piątek and Rafael Leão in front of goal, the ability to play Cutrone instead could have offered more to the squad’s attacking depth.
Apollo Heyes
