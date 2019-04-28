Milan, Salvini: 'This is a disgrace, we should play youth squad players...' - pics

AC Milan played against Torino yesterday in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri ended up losing 2-0 (with goals from Belotti and Berenguer). This was a big blow to Milan's UCL hopes as Rino Gattuso is now under a lot of pressure. Politician and AC Milan fan Matteo Salvini had this to say on the matter: 'Our good old Milan doesn't exist anymore. Heart, enthusiasm and passion are now only being shown by the great rossoneri fans. Shame on the players, the management, the coach and the club. Milan should play their youth squad players going forward. Anyways, Forza Milan'. You can view Salvini's original message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

 

