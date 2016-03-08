Milan, Salvioni: 'Ibrahimovic is still a difference maker'
25 January at 21:37AC Milan played against Brescia yesterday in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri came away with a huge 0-1 win thanks to a Rebic goal. Lucas Paqueta wasn't called up for this game as the Brazilian midfielder asked the club not to call him up. His future is in heavy doubt as he and Suso could soon leave the rossoneri club if good offers arrive. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now at Milan, the rossoneri have seemingly turned their season around as they have been doing very well of late indeed. Even if Ibra did not score against Brescia last night, he did participate in the build-up leading to Rebic's goal as the big Swede has been crucial for the rossoneri.
Sandro Salvioni spoke about Ibra to Radio Sportiva, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'Milan are doing well, the 4-4-2 is perfect for them. Ibra? Even if he didn't score last night, he is still a difference maker for Milan. His quality and his strong mentality were missing at Milan...'. More to come...
Milan will now be playing against Torino in the Coppa Italia next. Click here for more news...
