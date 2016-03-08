Milan 0-0 Sampdoria: Visitors contain Rossoneri for frustrating stalemate

AC Milan are hosting Sampdoria today in the 18th game day of the season. The Rossoneri are currently 12th in the league table, winning two of their last five games. They are eight points behind 6th place Cagliari, who are facing Juventus this afternoon. A victory against the Genoa based club today could see the Milanese club rise as high as 9th place in the table.



Sampdoria are currently 17th in the table, struggling to earn vital points to avoid relegation. The Ligurian side have only won two out of their last five games, losing the other three. They are only one point ahead of Brescia and Genoa, who are 18th and 19th respectively. A win against the Rossoneri today could see Sampdoria climb to 15th in the table, tied with Fiorentina on 18 points.



The Milanese club have won 15 of their first 19 games of a new year in the 21st century.







Apollo Heyes