Milan, Scaroni: 'Paqueta and Piatek have integrated well'

AC Milan played against Roma last night as both clubs settled for one point each. AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni spoke to the press today (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say:



"Piatek? He has scored many goals for Genoa and Krakow, we hope that he continues like this at Milan too. I am happy with how Piatek and Paqueta integrated the team so far. We have a good atmosphere in place and I am happy by how things are going. We became a team and that's thanks to Gattuso. Rino brings so much character, the players follow him well. Higuain? It's too bad that it didn't work out but it happens. Some moves work, other don't. Gigio Donnarumma? He made big saves for us of late, he is focused on helping the team win. Transfer market? Well it is now closed so we are fully focused on our seasonal objectives...'.