Milan, Scaroni: “The players win matches but the clubs win the championships”
15 August at 14:15New AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni has only been in charge for a few weeks; yet he is already helping make an impact as Milan go through yet another rejuvenation.
Speaking to Stampa, Scaroni spoke on a number of topics:
“We have not won a Champions League since 2010 and this year, we have reached the bottom with the national team absent from the World Cup. This is the past, but a series of developments in the last season can put the Italian teams at the centre of world football. I do not know if we can already do it this year, but the new platforms are clearly ready.”
“The players win matches but the clubs win the championships. There are many models and there is a bag. Barcelona and Real have a popular shareholding, Bayern has a 73% share of supporters with Audi, Adidas and Allianz at 9% each to promote Bavaria. And there is always the great entrepreneur.
Give us a few years and we'll see. Angry for the loss in the friendly against Real Madrid? No, we kept the field and Real Madrid remains a strong team; Higuain scored and for us it was an important rehearsal.”
