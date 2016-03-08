Milan, Scaroni: 'We have utmost confidence in Gattuso'
09 May at 18:05AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has spoken about the rumours suggesting there is discontent amongst the upper management at the club, reinforcing his support for both head coach Gennaro Gattuso and technical director Leonardo.
"On Monday evening at the San Siro I saw positive signals from the team, which suffered, struggled, and remained in the game despite the difficulties.
"We are, despite everything, three points from the Champions League. I am confident of this end to the championship, with difficult challenges, but for which I know that the whole club is working hard to achieve the best possible result. Both the coach and our sports managers enjoy our utmost confidence, also in light of the correct management of the most recent critical issues."
