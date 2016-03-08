Milan scouting Argentine defender Lucas Martinez

07 August at 10:00
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, AC Milan are continuing to search for new additions this summer and their latest idea is of River Plate's 23-year-old Argentine defender Lucas Martinez.

Milan have sent scouts to South America to watch several players and Martinez is reportedly just one of them. In fact, two Rossoneri scouts were spotted at the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Cruzeiro; where Martinez was said to be the topic of real interest.

