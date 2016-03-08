Milan scouting Rennes-Cluj for starlet Camavinga
24 October at 16:15AC Milan will be watching tonight's Europa League tie between Stade Rennes and CFR Cluj very closely as the Rossoneri are eyeing up a starlet from the French club.
Angolan-born Eduardo Camavinga has been performing well for Rennes so far this season and his performances have caught the eye of Milan, who are considering a move for the starlet in January or next summer.
Therefore, all eyes will be on the match this evening as the Rossoneri keep an eye on the talent ahead of the potential move.
