Milan scouts identify two potential targets

Rodolfo.Pizarro.Monterrey.2018.19.jpg GETTY IMAGES
06 September at 14:40
Italian Serie A giant AC Milan have already started identifying targets for the January transfer window.

The Rossoneri have struggled to make any big signing in the recently concluded transfer window where they missed out on the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa after failing to meet Spanish club’s €50 million valuation of the player.

As per the latest report published in Tuttosport, the Milan-based club’s scouts have already identified two potential targets for the next transfer window.

Those targets are River Plate defender Lucas Martinez Quarta and Liga MX club Monterrey midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro.

For more news updates, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.