Milan scouts identify two potential targets
06 September at 14:40Italian Serie A giant AC Milan have already started identifying targets for the January transfer window.
The Rossoneri have struggled to make any big signing in the recently concluded transfer window where they missed out on the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa after failing to meet Spanish club’s €50 million valuation of the player.
As per the latest report published in Tuttosport, the Milan-based club’s scouts have already identified two potential targets for the next transfer window.
Those targets are River Plate defender Lucas Martinez Quarta and Liga MX club Monterrey midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro.
