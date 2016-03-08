Milan scouts observe Dani Olmo
07 November at 13:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan scouts have observed Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo in their recent UEFA Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk.
The 21-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and as per the latest report, he has been observed by the scouts of the Milan-based club in their recent tie against Donetsk which ended with a 3-3 score line.
Olmo is a product of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s youth academy and has joined Zagreb in the January 2015.
