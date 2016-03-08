Milan scouts observe Dani Olmo

07 November at 13:40
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan scouts have observed Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo in their recent UEFA Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 21-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and as per the latest report, he has been observed by the scouts of the Milan-based club in their recent tie against Donetsk which ended with a 3-3 score line.

Olmo is a product of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s youth academy and has joined Zagreb in the January 2015.

For more updates, please visit our home page.  
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.