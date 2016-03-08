Milan scouts to observe Vignato in Chievo-Ascoli tie
18 October at 16:25Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s scouts will be present at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi to observe Serie B club Chievo’s highly-rated midfielder Emanuel Vignato.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the footballing circle and has also attracted interest from the likes of English Premier League outfit Chelsea and German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
As per the latest development, Milan’s scouts will be present in the stands during the Chievo and Ascoli match to observe the player development.
