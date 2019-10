Milan scouts to observe Vignato in Chievo-Ascoli tie

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s scouts will be present at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi to observe Serie B club Chievo’s highly-rated midfielder Emanuel Vignato.The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the footballing circle and has also attracted interest from the likes of English Premier League outfit Chelsea and German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.As per the latest development , Milan’s scouts will be present in the stands during the Chievo and Ascoli match to observe the player development.