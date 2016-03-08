Milan, scouts to watch Dinamo Zagreb star in Champions League clash against Atalanta tonight
26 November at 17:30Milan will be sending scouts to watch tonight’s Champions League clash between Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb, to follow the performance of Dani Olmo, according to a report from Italian media outlet MilanNews via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are following the progress of the 21-year-old Spaniard, who has impressed this season with the Croatian side. However, top clubs around Europe are interested in the player, so Milan may face some competition for his signature.
Apollo Heyes
