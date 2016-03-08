Milan send scouts to watch Lille defender Celik

13 October at 12:45
There is disappointment at AC Milan in full-backs Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria and, for this reason, the Rossoneri are planning to return to the market to strengthen with an additional right-back.

One of the names on their shopping list is Lille's Turkish defender Mehmet Celik and, as per reports from Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are set to send a scout to watch the match between Celik's Turkey and France in Paris tomorrow evening.

