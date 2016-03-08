Milan sent scout to Man Utd-Young Boys youth match
19 September at 19:15Stefano Luxoro, AC Milan’s head scout, was present at the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester United and Swiss club Young Boys. United triumphed in the match 2-1 as a whole host of young talent were able to demonstrate their talent.
The under-19s played as a precursor to tonight’s Champions League fixture between the two clubs, as Young Boys look to cause an upset against much stronger competition.
Young Boys took the lead in the Youth League fixture, after Tahith Chong gave away a penalty kick, just moments after missing a sitter at the other end. Jan Kronig stepped up for the hosts and put them 1-0 up.
Six minutes later, Mason Greenwood equalised for the Red Devils but the game lasted till the 93rd minute before the ball ended up in the back of the net again. Into injury time, United’s Brandon Williams was fouled in the area and captain Angel Gomes converted the penalty, giving United all three points and a 2-1 victory.
