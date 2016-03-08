Milan sent scouts to Benfica-Leipzig; not only Ruben Dias...
21 September at 11:00Portuguese side Benfica hosted Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig during the week, as the UEFA Champions League returned. AC Milan sent scouts to watch the match, with a number of potential targets in their viewfinder.
Firstly, defender Ruben Dias, who is also a target of Juventus and Atletico Madrid. Milan are reportedly interested in using their link with super agent Jorge Mendes to try and approach for the centre-back.
Another potential target is goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos, who Milan are looking at as a potential alternative to if Gianluigi Donnarumma ends up leaving the club.
Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen from Leipzig is also on the Milan shopping list whilst Ibrahima Konate was also of interest.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments