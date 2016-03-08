Milan, Serena: 'Ibrahimovic can score goals for the club that Piatek hasn't this season'
03 December at 18:45Former Milan striker Aldo Serena discussed a possible return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Rossoneri in an interview with Italian media outlet footballnews24.it via Calciomercato.com today.
“Even there the pressure is very high and the idea of starting this new team is very different from that of the Berlusconi presidency. They want a young team that can play for a place in the Champions League. The expenses are limited, and the managers have to move accordingly.”
However, Serena still thought that the 38-year-old Swedish striker would be a good choice for the Rossoneri.
"I think it's a nostalgic choice about Ibrahimovic that comes from the difficulty Piatek has today in scoring goals. Ibra can bring the goals that have been missed so far and give a lustre to the team with an important name. It's a nostalgic idea. I personally wouldn't do it, but he could be useful.”
Ibrahimovic is set to be a free agent once his contract expires with MLS side LA Galaxy at the end of December, and the Rossoneri are one of many clubs hoping to sign the decorated striker in the upcoming January transfer window.
Apollo Heyes
