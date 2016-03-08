Milan, Serena: 'Torreira would be perfect for Giampaolo, here's why...'

23 June at 22:05
Aldo Serena spoke to Milannews.it, here is what he had to say concerning the rossoneri: 

"A young Milan team? Well they have to go in this direction, they have to follow the FFP rules. Milan now have a young management and their roster will only be getting younger in months to come. Giampaolo is a very good coach who knows how to work with younger lads so I think it's a good fit. Maldini and Boban? They are young and they are hungry. You have to have a management that knows how to work well with the coach and I think that at Milan, Giampaolo will work very well with Maldini and the others. 4-3-1-2? Well Milan have to find the right players to fit into Giampaolo's system, this is why I think Torreira would be perfect for the rossoneri. He knows Giampaolo's system and he knows the Serie A well. Piatek, Silva and Cutrone? They are different but I am sure Giampaolo will know how to get the best from them...'. More to come...

