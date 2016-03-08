Milan, serious competition from four clubs for Barca’s starlet
12 December at 10:50Italian Serie A giants AC Milan face competition from four clubs for the signing of Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s young defender Jean-Clair Todibo, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is looking set to leave the Catalan-based club in the mid-season transfer window after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI.
There have been reports that the Milan-based club were eager to sign Todibo but as per the latest report, they are now facing competition from four different clubs—Bayer Leverkusen, Watford, Southampton and AS Monaco—for the signing of former French U21 international.
