Milan set 50 million asking price on PSG and Man United target

28 June at 20:45
Milan have set an asking price of €50 million up front if they are to sell Gigio Donnarumma.
 
The young goalkeeper has been heavily linked with PSG in recent weeks, but the Paris club has not yet offered a satisfactory that matches Milan’s asking price.

Premier League club Manchester United have also been linked, should De Gea leave Old Trafford.
 
PSG’s new sporting director Leonardo is thought to be a huge admirer of Donnarumma. The Brazilian, of course, witnessed the goalkeeper’s ability first hand during his time as Milan director last season.
 
During his last stint as PSG director, Leonardo signed Thiago Silva and Ibrahimovic from Milan to PSG.
 
Many Milan fans will be undoubtedly upset should they lose their young goalkeeper however his relationship with the Milan faithful has not always been a rosy one.
 
After a long and drawn out contract renewal, in the 2017/18 season, the player has dubbed ‘Dollarrumma’ and Milan fans unveiled a banner reading:
 
"Moral violence, 6 million per year and the signing of a parasite brother? Now get out, the patience is finished!"
 
Donnarumma has made 164 appearances for Milan and 12 for Italy despite being only 20 years old.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Comments

