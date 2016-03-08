Milan set €35m price-tag for Manchester United and PSG target
01 July at 12:00It is no lie that AC Milan may be forced into selling some of their star players this summer; due to the punishment they face from UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules. At least, if they want to avoid further punishment next year, they will need to try and make a profit over the course of the next year.
According to the latest reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, one of the players Milan could be parting with is centre-back Leonardo Bonucci. Bonucci signed for Milan from Juventus last summer yet failed to find the form that had him named in last year’s FIFPRO team of the year.
Milan are reportedly ready to accept bids for Bonucci from as low as €35 million, €7 million less than what they paid for him in 2017.
The other player that Milan could part with is goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, yet he reportedly fetches a price of around €75 million.
