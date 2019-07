According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, AC Milan have set their price-tag for Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu at 20 million euros.Calhanoglu is not considered to be a key part of the club but Milan would likely want to hold on to him if possible, as he is a player who can add a lot of depth to the team for the upcoming season.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.