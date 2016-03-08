Milan set sights on Sampdoria midfielder Praet, Jankto the alternative
24 June at 16:45
Marco Giampaolo’s appears to be going back to what he knows with Milan, as he is linked with moves for two of his former Sampdoria players. The interest in Belgian playmaker Dennis Praet is by now well known, but now another Sampdoria midfielder has emerged as an alternative to his signing, Jakub Jankto.
According to the Corriere dello Sport if the interest in Praet doesn’t materialize, with Sampdoria demanding €25 million for the midfielder, Milan could turn to the Czech midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Sampdoria from Udinese. Jankto is also being targeted by Turkish side Besiktas, and would cost at least €15 million, which is the fee that Sampdoria must pay Udinese after the loan as a compulsory clause.
It would seem to be a strange deal for Milan, as Giampaolo often preferred Praet to Jankto last season for Sampdoria, and as such it is no surprise that the club are planning on pushing ahead with a deal for Praet who is clearly their first choice, and appears to have been approved by both Maldini and Boban. Jankto, despite the interest is a clear second favourite and back up option, but will be an important pawn in any deal potentially bringing Praet to Milan.
Go to comments