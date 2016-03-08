Milan set to hand starlet a new deal
04 June at 09:00Reports from Tuttosport say that AC Milan have offered a contract extension to striker Patrick Cutrone.
Cutrone emerged as Milan's rising star this past season as he scored 16 times in all competitions for the rossoneri, racking up a tally of three assists too. Cutrone's rise to prominence came despite the presence of Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva at the club.
Tuttosport report that Milan are set to armor Cutrone with a new contract, as they look to keep him at the club on a long term basis.
The contract will last till 2023 and there will be a lot of improvement in the wages.
Despite that, Milan will still look at signing a new striker and are eyeing moves to Alvaro Morata and Simone Zaza.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
