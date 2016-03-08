Milan violate FFP again, Champions League qualification becomes vital

Milan have again been referred to UEFA for violations of the Financial Fair Play and this time, it could bring heavy consequences on the team coached by Gennaro Gattuso.

Access to the next Champions League, for example, now becomes essential both in terms of building a winning project and in terms of the already compromised corporate budget. Corriere della Sera reports a deficit of -200 million despite the efforts of the Elliott. the money to be gained by qualifying for the Champions League is essential.

The biggest risk remains the exclusion from the European cups. If this was the case it will be necessary to find their funds from transfers and balance the books through sales. For example, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, for Bakayoko from Chelsea, who would cost 35 million, the sale of an important player like Suso (arrived on a free transfer) would become a necessary evil.