Milan, Sevilla interested in young Rossoneri full back
29 November at 16:30Spanish side Sevilla are still looking for a new right back and have identified Milan’s Davide Calabria as the perfect option, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Estadio Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Sevilla are convinced by the performances of the 22-year-old Italian, whose contract expires with the Rossoneri in 2022. So far this season Calabria has made ten appearances for the Rossoneri, providing one assist in that time, as well as receiving a red card.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments