Milan, Sevilla still keen on Suso but there is a problem: the situation
23 January at 17:20Sevilla is still working towards signing AC Milan forward Suso but there is a problem in the negotiations, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish club’s sporting director Monchi is keen to bring the 26-year-old Spaniard to Sevilla, appreciating him since his time working at Roma. The player, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022, has been criticised by fans and pundits alike this season for his lacklustre performances. He has scored one goal and provided two assists in 17 games across all competitions.
There is one issue, however, the report continues. Due to the fact that Sevilla just spent €20 million on 22-year-old Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, the club aren’t willing to buy Suso outright. Instead, they are ready to offer a loan deal with a buy option attached, an operation not appreciated by the Milanese club, who want to sell the Spaniard outright.
Apollo Heyes
