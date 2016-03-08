Milan, Sevilla try again for Suso

According to the Spanish press & reported on calciomercato Sevilla have returned to Suso. AC Milan's Spanish forward has struggled for consistency this season and could feel comfortable with a move to Spain as early as January. 

Sevilla has decided to return its attention to Suso following AC Milan's decision tor resign Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Current Sevilla sporting director Monchi has good ties with Italy and is a known fan of his former counterpart Suso. 

Because of this reason a move is not completely off the cards. 
