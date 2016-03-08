Milan, Singer and Elliott take on South Korea in $718m lawsuit

Elliott Management Corporation, the hedge fund led by Paul Singer in ownership of AC Milan, have detailed a $718m claim that they will be making against the country of South Korea over a failed Samsung merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, that Elliott see as the fault of South Korea due to the relationship between the administration and the country's leading conglomerates. 

$581.3m of the $718m comes from the damages whilst the corporation are claiming an additional $136.7m in interest. 

