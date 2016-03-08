Milan Skriniar: I am happy at Inter, cannot wait to play in Champions Legaue

Milan Skriniar says he is happy at Inter and cannot wait to play in the Champions League next season.



"I am very happy because I feel very good also from a physical point of view and when I go out in the field I want to stay there as long as possible. Stay at Inter? It is the will of the club and also mine, I am not aware of particular offers to me and there is no reason to go away. I am very happy to be able to play in the Champions League next season, in fact, I cannot wait,” Skriniar told Pravda Sport.

