Milan Skriniar: I am happy at Inter, cannot wait to play in Champions Legaue
30 May at 17:00Milan Skriniar says he is happy at Inter and cannot wait to play in the Champions League next season.
"I am very happy because I feel very good also from a physical point of view and when I go out in the field I want to stay there as long as possible. Stay at Inter? It is the will of the club and also mine, I am not aware of particular offers to me and there is no reason to go away. I am very happy to be able to play in the Champions League next season, in fact, I cannot wait,” Skriniar told Pravda Sport.
