Milan Skriniar only able to play from bench in Inter opener vs Sassuolo
19 August at 13:45Inter Milan start their season with a match against Sassuolo today, one which will help the Nezzazurri get off to a potentially ideal start to the new season. There is a lot of hype surrounding Spalletti’s team this year, as they return to the Champions League and look genuinely strong enough to challenge Juventus at the top of Serie A.
However, after news emerged earlier in the week that Radja Nainggolan had yet to recover from an injury suffered against FC Sion in pre-season, it has now been revealed that Inter will be without centre-back Milan Skriniar who, despite not missing a single match last year, will not be present in the starting lineup against Sassuolo – after suffering muscular fatigue.
