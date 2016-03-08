Milan slap price tag on Calabria amid interest from two clubs

According to SportMediaset, two clubs are interested in Milan's youth product, namely Fiorentina and Sevilla. Considering that he would guarantee a full capital gain, a January exit shouldn't be ruled out. However, the Rossoneri want at least €15m for him.

Davide Calabria could leave AC Milan January, having struggled at the start of this season. In fact, Andrea Conti has now passed him in the pecking order, performing very well in the last three games. Therefore, the Rossoneri have set a price tag on the defender.