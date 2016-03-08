AC Milan take on SPAL tonight in their tenth game of the season as new coach Stefano Pioli looks to grab a vital three points for the Rossoneri, whereas SPAL look to escape the relegation zone.Milan currently sit 13th in the league after nine games, due to an incredibly disappointing start under previous coach Marco Giampaolo. A victory tonight could see them rise as high as 10th place, a sign that they are finally starting to get their season on track.SPAL, meanwhile, sit 19th in the league on seven points. An upset over the Rossoneri could see them rise to 14th and tie the Rossoneri on ten points.However, SPAL have only ever won a single game out of 36 meetings between the two sides in the league, meaning that an upset tonight looks unlikely for Leonardo Semplici’s squad. A victory for Pioli’s squad is even more vital though, as pressure from the Rossoneri fans continues to grow after their shockingly poor start to the season.Apollo Heyes