Milan-SPAL, probable Rossoneri XI: Biglia and Suso benched

The loss against Roma left a bitter taste as Milan committed several individual mistakes, practically gifting the win to the Giallorossi. Therefore, Pioli is expected to make four changes to the starting eleven, as reported by MilanNews.it

As a result of the poor performances of Calabria and Conti, Duarte will start in the right-back spot even though he is a centre-back. Most likely, Milan will play with a three-man backline when in possession, allowing Hernandez to push further forward on the left flank.

In addition to the Brazilian, the likes of Bennacer, Castillejo and Piatek will also get the chance from start. In other words, Biglia and Suso will be on the bench.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Duarte, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Paqueta, Bennacer, Kessie; Castillejo, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

This evening at the San Siro, AC Milan will take on SPAL in the 10th round of Serie A. After having collected just one point since taking over the team, Stefano Pioli will be looking to grab his first win with the Rossoneri. However, it won't be easy given their recent form.